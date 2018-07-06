Mary Alice BoorasAug. 14, 1930 - July 4, 2018Mary Alice Booras, 87, of Waco, entered her Eternal Home, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held in the near future.Mary was born in Dothan, Alabama, August 14, 1930. The family later moved to Auburn, Alabama where she grew up.Mary graduated from Auburn University and the University of Alabama. While attending Auburn Mary was a member of the Freshman Girls Honor Society, Sophomore Girls Honor Society, and the first female student in the Lambda Epsilon Chi Pre-law Honor Fraternity. Mary was also a member of Pi Kappa Delta Forensic Fraternity. She taught in the Communications Studies Department at Baylor University, 1956-1995. She was Assistant Forensic Director at Baylor, 1956-1970. Mary was also a past member of several professional organizations. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Auburn and Seventh & James Baptist Church in Waco. She enjoyed reading, working with container plants on her patio, and after retirement she developed an interest in bird watching.Mary was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by a sister, Ruth Davis of Franklin, Tennessee; two nephews, Dr. Tom Davis of Nashville, Tennessee, and David Davis of New York, New York; two great nephews and two great-nieces.Memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Rd., Waco, Texas 76708 or the charity of choice.Special thanks to Visiting Angel Isabella Alexander for the devoted care she gave to Mary.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.