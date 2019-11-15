Benny BookerAug. 20, 1957 - Nov. 10, 2019Bennett Booker passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with David Booker officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Benny "Big Un" Booker was born August 20, 1957, in Waco, Texas, to David and Dorothy Booker. He owned and operated McLennan County Tile. "Big Benny" was a larger than life personality who made an everlasting impression to everyone he met. In his spare time, he enjoyed car audio competitions, cooking, tailgating, and most importantly, working on his tan.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandra Lobban; nephews, Jeff Lobban and Chris Booker; father-in-law, Carlton Kilgo; brother-in-law, Ronnie Lobban; and dog, Lilly Booker.He is survived by his adoring and patient wife of nearly 36 years, Diane Booker; his sons, Jason Booker, Nathan Peebles, and Ben Booker; grandchildren, Ainsley Peebles and Lincoln Peebles; and dog, Heidi BookerPallbearers are John Snapp, Dylan Snapp, Colt Snapp, Barney Rafferty, Tommy Rafferty, Perry Kilgo, Randy Kilgo, and Dub Kilgo.Memorials may be made to VFW Post 6008.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

