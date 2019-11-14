Benny BookerAug. 20, 1957 - Nov. 10, 2019Benny Booker, of Waco, passed away November 10, 2019. Services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, November 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with burial following at Waco Memorial Park.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

