Donald Berkley BonjoniaAug. 25, 1933 - Aug. 3, 2018Donald Berkley Bonjonia, of Waco, Texas, passed away, Friday, August 3, 2018, in Katy, Texas. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 10, 2018, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Visitation will be at 12:00 p.m., Friday, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Don was born, August 25, 1933, in Petersburg, Virginia to the late Edward Early and Mirla Bonjonia. He was raised on a dairy farm in Prince George, Virginia and attended the local schools. After high school, Don joined the Air Force. While he was stationed at James Connally Air Force Base in Waco, Texas, he met the love of his life, Carolyn Kilgo. They were united in marriage on February 25, 1961. Don served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars and retired after 20 years of service. He then worked for General Tire until he retired. Don loved gambling, Baylor women's basketball games, spending time with his grandchildren, and whatever else Carolyn wanted him to do.Don was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn; parents, Edward Early and Mirla Bonjonia; and his brother, Edward A. Bonjonia.Don leaves behind his sons, Bill Bonjonia and wife, Kelly, Steve Bonjonia and wife, Laura; grandchildren, Berkley, Caitlyn and Austin Bonjonia; brother-in-law, George Kilgo and wife, Pam; sisters-in-law, Joyce Kilgo and Nancy Kilgo; several nieces, nephews, and friends.The family would like to give a special thanks to caregivers Wilma Moore and Brenda McCowan.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
