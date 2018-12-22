P.D. BondJan. 22, 1929 - Dec. 20, 2018Parvin Donald "P.D." Bond, 89, of Hubbard passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 in Waco. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 22 at Mount Calm Old Town Cemetery, with The Rev. Ricky Woodall officiating.Please sign the memorial guestbook for P.D. at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

