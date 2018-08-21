Robert BomanFebruary 11, 1972 - August 18, 2018Robert "Bob" Boman, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 18, 2018.Bob was cremated and the family will hold a private burial at a later date.Bob was born, February 11, 1972, in Palestine, Texas, to Berta Boman. He was raised by his mother and step-father, William York.He was preceded in death by his mother; step-father; sisters, Dorothy Baker and Johnnie Lee; brothers, Joseph Earl, Sam Weslie, and Randy Gene; and aunts, Dorothy Shellhase and Irene Boman.Survivors include his brothers, Ray Boman and Gary Ray York and wife, Ernie; many nieces and nephews; and his loving foster care parents, Linda and Benny Garrett of Marlin who cared for and loved Bob for the past seven years.Memorials may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
