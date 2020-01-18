Erlene BolinNov. 1, 1925 - Jan. 15, 2020Erlene Tilley Bolin, 94, of McGregor, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A graveside service will be 12:00 noon Saturday, January 18, at the McGregor Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m., Saturday, January 18, at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor.Erlene was born on November 1, 1925, in Bosque County, to Steven Adist Tilley and Velma Rutha (Billings) Tilley. She grew up in Bosque County and graduated from Morgan High School. Erlene married Jake Bolin in 1958. She accepted Christ at an early age, joined College Avenue Baptist Church in 1960, and loved Christian hymns, especially The Old Rugged Cross and Amazing Grace. Erlene was a stay-at-home full-time mom and she delighted in her family. She was always in the Christmas spirit and kept her Christmas tree up 365 days a year. Christmas Eve was her favorite day when the whole family was at home with her, especially the great-grandchildren. Erlene had a delightful sense of humor and was loved by all.Preceding Erlene in death were husband, Jake Bolin; son, Rodney Bolin; granddaughter, Rhonda Miller; and grandson, Bryan Bolin.Survivors include daughters, Rhonda Wollard and Monica Atkins and husband, Patrick; son, Robin and wife, Linda; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Service information
Jan 18
Graveside Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00PM
McGregor Cemetery
McGregor, TX 76657
