Nov. 14, 1937 - March 9, 2020
Audrey Bolfing, age 82, of Waco, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. A rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Thursday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Graveside Services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, March 13, at White Rock Cemetery.
Audrey was born November 14, 1937 in Marlin, the daughter of the late Henry and Agnes (Glatter) Meixner. She graduated from Connally High School in 1956. On July 4, 1959, she was united in marriage to John Kenneth Bolfing in Bellmead. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2013. Audrey was a member of St. Martin's Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Red Hat Club of McGregor. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. Audrey enjoyed gardening, watching the Lady Bears basketball games, cooking for her friends and family, and celebrating life.
Survivors include her children, Mark Bolfing and wife, Lorrie, of Wimberley, Mike Bolfing and wife, Lisa, of Albany, OR, Paul Bolfing and wife, Whitney, of Elm Mott, and Jennifer Gauntt and husband, Jason, of Elm Mott; two grandchildren, Holton Bolfing and Felicity Bolfing; her cherished friend Carole Dameron; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to White Rock Cemetery Association. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
