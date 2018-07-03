Evelyn BohneJuly 20, 1934 - July 1, 2018Evelyn Bohne, age 83, of Coryell City, passed away, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Gatesville.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 6, 2018, at St. John Lutheran Church in Coryell City, with Pastor Christopher Richmann officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.Evelyn was born, July 20, 1934, in Mosheim, Texas, to the late Otto and Helen Hoehn Miihlhause. She was baptized at her home on July 22, 1934, by The Rev. Otto Linderburg and was confirmed in the Lutheran Church on May 23, 1948 at St. John Lutheran Church. She married Ruvelle Bohne on June 13, 1953. She worked many years for the Coryell City Water Supply District. She was a charter member of the Coryell County Museum as a board member and was instrumental in compiling the Coryell County History Book. She also was a board member of the Prairie Chapel School Preservation Committee and a member of St. John Lutheran Church, serving as the church organist for 60 years.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ruvelle Bohne, in 1980; and sisters, Marie Gaskamp, Ernestine Weiss, and Irene Schulze.Evelyn is survived by son, Michael Bohne and wife, Juanita, of Coryell City; daughter, Janice Gaddie and husband, Richard, of Ft. Worth; three granddaughters, Lisa Gaddie-Jenkins, Kayla Bohne and Rebecca Herring and husband, Boone; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Landon Jenkins and Cash Herring.Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or St. John Lutheran Cemetery Assn., 10801 FM 929, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
