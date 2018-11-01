Gayle Lynn BohnJan. 3, 1932 - Oct. 30, 2018Gayle Bohn, surrounded by her family, went home to be with Her Lord, and loving husband, Bill, Tuesday, October 30, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 2, at Western Heights Baptist Church, with Dr. Larry Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at College Station Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 1, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Gayle was born to Barnette and Haillie Smith, January 3, 1932, in Franklin, Texas. Gayle worked at Texas A&M College. She worked at several gift stores in Waco, including Noteworthy, Chimney Corner and Holts. She enjoyed volunteering at Hillcrest Baptist Hospital, where she served as president of the auxiliary. She also volunteered at CareNet Pregnancy Center. She loved to play golf at Lake Waco Country Club, scoring a hole in one at least twice.She was preceded in death by her husband, William Carl Bohn, in 1964. She became mother and father to her four children for over 50 years. Also preceding her in death was her father, Barnett Smith; mother, Hallie Smith; brother, Wayne Smith; sister, Carmen Brunette; and great granddaughter, Samantha Marlee Wilson.She is survived by her son, Kenneth Bohn and wife, Donna, of Ft. Worth; and daughters, Kathy Berrier and husband, Ricky, of Hewitt, Kim Byrom and husband, Ben, of Waco, and Kerry Troup and husband, Randall, of Waco. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Western Heights Baptist Church Choir and CareNet Pregnancy Center. The family would like to express their thanks to the wonderful staff at Providence Hospice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.