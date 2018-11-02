W.R. BohannanNov. 9, 1928 - Oct. 30, 2018W.R. "Bo" Bohannan Jr., age 89, of West, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018 in West. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, November 3, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Military Graveside Rites will follow at Bold Spring Cemetery in West, conducted by West Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 2, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel.Bo was born, November 9, 1928, in West, the son of Elizabeth "Lizzie" (Holland) and William Ross Bohannan, Sr. He attended school in West. Bo joined the United States Navy in 1946 and was assigned to the USS McKean during the Korean War. On August 12, 1951, he was united in marriage to Syble Coleman in West. He was a District Manager for Southern Life and Health for 10 years and then worked for W.A. Terry Automobile Sales in Waco for 20 years. Bo was owner of Mid-Tex Mobile Auto Supply.He enjoyed the outdoors and all of his fishing and hunting trips with Bill and James. His friends were a very special part of his life. He loved visiting with them at the coffee shop and spending time with the West Veterans Honor Guard. He especially loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bo was a member of First Baptist Church of West. He was also a member of West Masonic Lodge #475, West VFW Post #4819 of West, American Legion Post #478, and with the Karem Shriners motor patrol in Waco.Bo was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Ballew; and brother, James Bohannan.Survivors include his beloved wife of 67 years, Syble Bohannan of West; two children, Judy Grusendorf and husband, Mike, of Waco, and Bill Bohannan, III, of Lake Whitney; sister, Doris Slay and husband, Johnny; sister-in-law, Lillian Bohannan; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Special thanks to all the nurses, aides, and staff of West Rest Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or American Alzheimer's Association.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
