Jimmy D. BoenOct. 20, 1948 - March 25, 2019Jimmy D. Boen, 70, of Waco, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, March 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 28, at the funeral home. There will be a private family burial at a later date.Jimmy was born October 20, 1948, in Odessa, TX, to Richard and Dorothy Woodard Boen. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Jimmy worked as a salesman for NAPA Auto Parts in Waco. He served as Director of the Lone Star Street Rod Association (LSSRA) for many years.Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Jody Boen.He is survived by daughter, Jennifer Deanda and husband, Martin; Jennifer's mother, Kathy Webb; step-children, Mesa and Molly Ward; son, James Boen; grandchildren, Ethan, Roger, and Kyleah Leal and Katie and Allyson Boen.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

