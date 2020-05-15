Michael Boeche

Feb. 2, 1953 - May 12, 2020

Michael R. Boeche, 67, of Lorena, husband of Carolyn Boeche, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Memorial services are pending. You may send a message and sign the family Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com

