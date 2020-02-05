Magdalena BoarmanOct. 14, 1940 - Feb. 02, 2020Magdalena Mercader Boarman, age 79,of Lorena, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020. Services will be at 11:30 a.m., Friday, February 7, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco, Texas. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Magdalena, known by many as Lola, was born on October 14, 1940 in Bicol, Philippines. On December 29, 1966, she married the love of her life, Marine Corp. Gunnery Sergeant Ronald P. Boarman. They resided in California with their three children, then moved to Texas in 1980 when her husband retired from the Marine Corp. She attended McLennan Community College and received her Computer Science degree. Lola retired from Dillard's after being employed with them for over 20 years. She received numerous excellence awards and was always top seller of her department. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, planting flowers and attending church at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Waco, Texas. After her husband Ronald passed away in 2002, she focused on helping to raise her four grandchildren who were a significant part of her life. She loved them and cherished them dearly. Her grandchildren's friends also became a big part of her life, with whom she shared many laughs with. She will be deeply missed.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ronald Paul Boarman.Survivors include her children, Salvacion Gerik and her husband, Donnie of West, Boyd Boarman and Julia Boarman, both of Lorena; and grandchildren Bryce Boarman, Reagan Boarman, Tanner Boarman and Elijah Boarman, all of Lorena; brother, Cristopher Gandia; sister-in-law, Mylan; and nephew, Cris Lee of Waco.
Service information
Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home & Crematorium
8220 Woodway Dr.
Waco, TX 76712
Feb 6
Recitation of the Rosary
Thursday, February 6, 2020
7:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:30AM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home & Crematorium
8220 Woodway Dr.
Waco, TX 76712
Feb 7
Interment
Friday, February 7, 2020
1:00PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Park
6623 S Ih 35
Robinson, TX 76706
