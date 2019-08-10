Erwin O. BlumFeb. 15, 1930 - Aug. 8, 2019Erwin O. Blum, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Canaan Baptist Church, Crawford, Texas, with Pastor Jerry Walters officiating. Interment will follow in Canaan Baptist Cemetery. The visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor, Texas.Erwin was born in Coryell City, Texas to Edward William Blum, Jr. and Louise "Lillie" (Rodenbeck) Blum on February 15, 1930. He grew up in Jonesboro, Texas and graduated from Gatesville High School in 1948 and attended Texas A&M and Tarleton University. Erwin married Anna Lou Hoppe on August 25, 1951 and they celebrated over 66 wonderful years together. He was a member of Canaan Baptist Church and Gideons Northwest Waco Camp. Erwin was in insurance sales with Blue Cross Blue Shield for many years. In in his free time, he loved to fish, travel in his motorhome, and to be outdoors. He loved his church, witnessing to others, and his family.Mr. Blum was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; parents, Edward and Lillie Blum; and brothers, Earon Blum and Otto Blum.Survivors include daughters, Theresa Blum and Gina Blum Monrial, of Crawford; son, Brady and wife, Gayle, of Waco; granddaughters, Brittany Sargent and husband, John, Caroline Stevenson and husband, T.J.; grandsons, Jake Blum and Anthony Monrial; great-granddaughter, Callie Sargent; great-grandson, Barrett Stevenson; and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Canaan Baptist Cemetery Association, c/o Donna Grimstead, P.O. 664, Hewitt, Texas 76643 or to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 5037, Waco, Texas 76708.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.