Nancy Bledsoe Oct. 31, 1941 - June 2, 2020 Nancy Sue Bledsoe, passed away Tuesday, June 2. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, in the chapel of Dorsey Keatts. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Dorsey Keatts Waco Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Bledsoe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

