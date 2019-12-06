Janel BlanscetAug 24, 1936 - Nov 28, 2019Darla Janel Blanscet, 83, of Waco, TX, went to be with her Lord on November 28, 2019. A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, at Oakdale Cemetery in Daisetta, TX.Janel was born August 24, 1936, in Daisetta, TX, in her Mimi's home to parents J.C. and Thelma Bevers. Janel graduated from Robert E. Lee high school in Baytown, TX, in 1954 and from North Texas State University in 1957 with a degree in education. Janel spent her career as an English teacher in Baytown, Sheldon, and Channelview School Districts. She was a longtime member of Memorial Baptist Church in Channelview, TX and First Baptist Church of Woodway, TX.Mrs. Blanscet was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 43 years, J.R. Blanscet; granddaughter, Heidi Kay Blanscet; and sister, Betty Rice. She is survived by her brother, Jimmy Bevers and wife, Brenda; daughter, Gaye Decker and husband, Daren; sons, Kyle Blanscet and wife, Kelli, Gary Blanscet and wife, Gail, Chad Blanscet and wife, Lori; and ten grandchildren.She loved her Lord, spending time with family, serving in church, and watching her beloved Aggies.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janel's name to Samaritans Purse Operation Christmas Child at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/janel-blanscet-waco-tx/.
