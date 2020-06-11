Kendall "Bean" Blann-Jones
July 31, 1990 - June 6, 2020
On Saturday June 6, 2020, Kendall Blann-Jones of Bedford, TX, peacefully passed at Medical City Hospital Fort Worth.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 13, at Primera Iglesia Baptist Church in Marlin. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 12, at the funeral home.
