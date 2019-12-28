James Boyd BlankinshipJuly 31, 1922 - December 26, 2019James Boyd "Jake" Blankinship passed away in Temple, Texas on December 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Richfield Christian Church.James Boyd "Jake" Blankinship was born in Crawford, TX on July 31, 1922, to Floyd and Macie Blankinship. Jake received his education at Brook Avenue, North Waco Elementary, West Junior High and graduated from Waco High School in 1941.Jake and Bobbye Frances Lothlen were married in Waco on August 11, 1941. They were married 64 years before Bobbye's passing in 2005.Jake's first job was delivering groceries on his bicycle for Hubby Reese Grocery. He worked for the City of Waco from 1959 to 1984. He served as property agent, appraiser, worked in the planning department and was zoning administrator. Jake also served as a volunteer policeman and rode with the police department for three years. From 1984-1987 Jake served as assistant manager and manager of the Waco Federal Credit Union. Jake also worked for Judge George Allen as a Deputy Sheriff for two years. He served on the Waco Federal Credit Union Board since 1959 and on the water board for the Cross Country Water Corp. for 17 years. He also served on the RVOS Insurance board since 1984.Jake and Bobbye were charter members of Richfield Christian Church of Waco. He served as Elder, Deacon and Board Member.He served as president of the Star Dust Dance Club, was a 32nd Degree Mason and Boy Scout at the age of 12 and an Eagle Scout at age 14, Scout Master TR-45 at Central Christian Church, Cub Master Pack 209 at North Waco Elementary School.Jake and Bobbye loved traveling in their RV and the many road trips with the 1000 Trails Travel Club, where they were members for many years. They also loved entertaining and fishing.In 1943 Jake began his military career in the Army Air Corp. He retired as Lt. Colonel. He was stationed in Shepherd Field, in Wichita Falls, TX, Brinkley Field in Pensacola, Florida; Biloxi, Mississippi, Panama City, Jamaica and San Juan, Puerto Rico. He flew Emergency Rescue BPY until the end of the war. At the end of the war he was transferred to TGAR Air Force Base.Jake was grateful to God for the many blessings of his life, and he shared lovingly with others.Jake and Bobbye had one son, James Blankinship, Jr., who passed away in 2011.Survivors include grandchildren, Lana Kay Cox, and Stephen Wayne Blankinship and two great-grand-children, and his adopted family Bill and Shirley Fuller, Barbara McCord, and members of Richfield Christian Church, and his Family at Stillwell Retirement Residence.Remembrances may be made to Richfield Christian Church or Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
Service information
Dec 30
Memorial Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Richfield Christian Church
4201 Cobbs Drive
Waco, TX 76710
4201 Cobbs Drive
Waco, TX 76710
