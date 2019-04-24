Peggy Ann BlanchardMarch 25, 1933 - April 23, 2019Peggy Ann Blanchard, age 86, of Gatesville, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, at Scott's Funeral Home, with Brother Bob VanDyke officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will be at Greenbriar Cemetery.Peggy was born on March 25, 1933, in Gatesville, to the late Quince and Ruby Lofland Burt. She grew up and attended school in Gatesville. She married Bobby Blanchard on September 1, 1950 and they resided in Gatesville. She worked at Perry Brothers Variety Store for many years. She then attended nursing school and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse, working at T.D.C.J. until her retirement. Her husband, Bobby, preceded her in death in 1995. She later married Ken Dossman in 1999. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren Her dog, Maggie, was a devoted companion that never left her side. She was a member of Mountain Baptist Church.She was also preceded in death by a son, Ricky Blanchard in 2016; sisters, Jeri Price and Linda Hanna.She is survived by a daughter, Pam Fuller and husband, Steve; son, Randy Blanchard and wife, Eva; husband, Ken Dossman; three grandchildren, Brooke Ortega, Ryan Blanchard, and Aaron Ortega and wife, Michelle; and one great-granddaughter, Chloe Ortega.Memorials have been designated to Greenbriar Cemetery Association, c/o Sherrie Barton, 2470 Greenbriar Rd., Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
