Michael BlanchardOct. 6, 1955 - Feb. 6, 2019Michael Paul Blanchard, age 63, of Lorena, Texas, passed away February 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 10, at Scott's Funeral Home in Gatesville, Texas, with Pastor Charles McKamie officiating. Interment will follow at Greenbriar Cemetery. The family will receive visitors prior to service from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

