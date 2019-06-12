Benny F. BlanchardOct. 19, 1929 - June 8, 2019Benny F. Blanchard, 89, of Gatesville, peacefully passed from this earth into the arms of our Heavenly Father, surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 8, 2019.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Scott's Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Matt Richard officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites, will follow at Restland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, at the funeral home.Benny was born October 19, 1929, in the Leon Junction community, to the late John A. and Nora Duncan Blanchard. He attended school in Leon Junction through 8th grade and then attended Gatesville schools, graduating from Gatesville High School in 1948. He married Peggy Hamilton on June 3, 1950. He served in the Texas Army National Guard, from 1956 to 1961, until his unit was mobilized for active duty in Ft. Polk, Louisiana, during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was honorably discharged in 1962. He was a civil service employee for the Department of the Army as a construction inspector, retiring after 35 years of service. He was a Deacon and member of Eastwood Baptist Church and Gatesville Masonic Lodge #197 A.F. & A.M.He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Peggy Blanchard; daughter, Kathy Reeves and husband, Clay; son, Keith Blanchard and wife, Carolyn; sister, Vickie Williams and husband, Dewey; three grandchildren, Jason Reeves, Dwain Blanchard and wife, Brandi, Kevin Blanchard and wife, Lindsey; and six great-grandchildren, Makaila, Hailey, James, Cole, Hayes and Avery Blanchard.Memorials may be made to Eastwood Baptist Church, 2518 Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
