Lester BlalockSeptember 8, 1927 - December 5, 2019Lester T. Blalock, of Groesbeck, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Groesbeck Funeral Home.Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, at First Baptist Church of Groesbeck. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery.He is survived by children, Gail Salinas, Stephen Blalock, and Susan Lancaster and their families.

