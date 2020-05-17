Wanda Blackwell Dec. 30, 1928 - May 15, 2020 Wanda Jean Blackwell, 91, of Waco, passed away in her home Friday, May 15, 2020. Services are pending. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

