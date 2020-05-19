Wanda Blackwell
Dec. 30, 1928 - May 15, 2020
Wanda Jean Griffith Blackwell went to be with her savior on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., at age 91. A Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, May 21, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with Dr. Grant Kaul officiating. An interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Park will follow. A Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 20, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.
She was the second daughter of Levi and Sula Griffith, one of eight siblings. She was raised on a farm in Bosque County picking cotton and peanuts and tending sheep. Her father died when she was 14 and the family moved to Waco to live with relatives. She met Billy Hugh Blackwell in 1948 and they were married in December of 1949.
Jean was always artistic and creative, and enjoyed painting, card making, scrapbooking, gardening and sewing. She started when she was a child, making toys from matchsticks and paper dolls from the Sears catalog. She worked painting photos for The Mickel Studio, Jimmy Willis Studio and Cliff Shelly.
She was an active member and teacher in CASA, an artist consortium in Waco for more than 20 years. Bill preceded her in 1984.
She is survived by four children: Charles Glen Blackwell, Steven Darrell Blackwell, Laura Melissa Stoltz and Cara Lynn Blackwell.
