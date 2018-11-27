Sharon BlackDec. 13, 1948 - Nov. 24, 2018Sharon (Dowdle) Black, 69, of Hubbard, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018 in Waco. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 28, at First Baptist Church of Hubbard with interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 27, at Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Sharon at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.