J Robbin Black
Dec. 25, 1925 - March 17, 2020
J Robbin "J R" Black, 94, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home.
A private family graveside service will be held at Waco Memorial Park. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
J R was born December 25, 1925, in Mount Calm, to Daniel Black and Polly Henson Black. He was employed at General Tire & Rubber Co. for 35 years prior to retiring from M&M Mars after several years of service.
He was a proud charter member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waco where he served as a Sunday school teacher. He loved his God and church family.
J R is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Black; daughter, Janet Luke and husband, Stephen; daughter-in-law, Wanda Black; grandchildren, Jennifer Black, Ashlee and Dylan Barnes, Robert and Grace Black, Thomas and Meghan Sutton, and Sarah Luke; 13 great-grandchildren; special niece, Debbie Stiba; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, wonderful neighbors, and friends.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2 Ritchie Rd, Woodway, TX 76712.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
