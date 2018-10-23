Billy Dean BlackSeptember 13, 1941 - October 21, 2018Billy Dean Black, 77, of Robinson, passed away in a Temple hospital. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

