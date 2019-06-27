George BiswellJuly 23, 1934 - June 24, 2019George Sterling Biswell, 84, of Axtell, passed away June 24, 2019 in Temple, Texas. Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead, Texas.George Biswell was born July 23, 1934 to Dow E. and Ruth Juanita Johnson Biswell in Los Angeles, California. George served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard for a total of eight years. He was also a Firefighter and an EMT. Mr. Biswell was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead, Texas. George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.Survivors include his wife, of 65 years, Twyla LeMonds Biswell; daughter, Ruth Lee and husband, Jerry; grandchildren, Christopher and Matthew Lee.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.