Norma Jean Bishop
June 28, 1934 - May 28, 2020
Norma Jean Bishop passed away from this life to her heavenly home on May 28, 2020, at the age of 85. The visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 1, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, at Rosemound Cemetery with Dr. Craig Klempnauer officiating. For those that prefer, the service will be livestreamed from the OakCrest Funeral Home Facebook page.
Norma was born on June 28, 1934, in Riesel, Texas, to William "Willie" and Nora Richter. She married James Carroll Bishop Sr. in January of 1949 and celebrated 39 years of marriage together until his passing on March 30, 1988. During their marriage, they welcomed the births of five daughters, and one son, and mourned the loss of one daughter and one son who both passed at birth.
Norma retired from Owens-Illinois Glass plant after many years of service. She was generous with her time in caring for her home, for children in need, and in visiting with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Norma had a compassionate heart and made sure everyone was fed, even the stray cats that wandered into her yard. She was a longtime member of Grace Temple Baptist Church where she enjoyed fellowship and activities with other church members.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Jim McGoldrick; husband, Jim Bishop; sisters, Lillian Phillips and Pat Stookey; brother, Paul Richter; daughter, Amy Bishop; son, Terry Bishop; as well as grandchildren, Amy Bishop, Jamie Bishop, and Beverly Wilson.
Left to share many lifetime memories are her son, James C. Bishop Jr. and wife, Melissa; her daughters, Connie Crook, Beverly Tieman and husband, Jackie, Patsy Curry and husband, Cleo, Mary Jane Harris and partner, James Lagway, and Tammy Bishop; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
At this time, flowers may be sent to Oakcrest Funeral Home or donations may be sent in her memory to Grace Temple Baptist church. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
