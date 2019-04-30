Joyce BishopOctober 3, 1935 - April 27, 2019Joyce Marie Bishop, 83, arrived at her heavenly home on April 27, 2019. She was born in Moody, Texas, October 3, 1935, to Clifford and Laura Mae Stone. Joyce graduated from Waco High School in 1954. Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, at Rader Funeral Home (Longview). Services will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m., with The Reverend Bobby Blalock and The Reverend Scott Schuulack presiding.Joyce was married to Henry Bishop, her one and only true love of 65 years. Joyce was a wonderful and dedicated mother to her three children, Laura, Linda and Larry. She nurtured her children in so many loving ways including volunteering as a leader to their various groups, sewing all their clothes, and cooking fantastic meals.After living in Alamogordo, NM, Waco, TX and Lubbock, TX, Joyce and Henry settled in Longview in 1969. Throughout her life, Joyce's career path took her from babysitting, modeling, Vice President of a Savings and Loan, to co-owner of Dairy Queens of East Texas. Joyce and Henry were founding members of Glenwood First Baptist Church. Joyce was a member of Mobberly Baptist Church where she served actively with her Open Door Sunday school class, creating many memorable church dinners, and giving devotional talks to local nursing homes. She enjoyed many years in Bible Study Fellowship and was a devoted discussion leader for the women. With her serving spirit, she was also a mentor with Partners in Prevention's Forever Friends program.Joyce was a woman of grace and humility. Everything she did had a special touch. From curating fashion shows with all of her own handmade clothes to meticulously caring for her garden at home. Her flowers were always the backdrop to every family photo.Henry and Joyce loved to travel in their retirement years and have been to every state in the United States and several countries as well. Within the last decade, Joyce achieved one of her dreams of traveling to the Holy Lands in the middle east with a Christian women's group.One of Joyce's greatest joys was being a Mimi to her nine treasured grandchildren. She taught them strong morals, basic life skills, and made sure they were well fed. She worked tirelessly to be involved in their lives by creating memorable vacations and special holiday family gatherings. She was always "on call" to help where she was needed.The family wishes to acknowledge the exceptional care Joyce received from the staff at Arabella Assisted Living, Heart to Heart Hospice, and her caregivers, Kaylah Connelly and Courtney Webb.Joyce is survived by her husband, Henry; daughters, Laura Schaetz (Don) and Linda Hughes (Glynn); and son, Larry Bishop (Alicia), all of east Texas; her twin brother, Royce Stone of Wimberley; and brother, Shorty Stone (Reta) of Waco. She is survived by nine grandchildren, Stephanie Lowe (Dustin), Daniel Schaetz (Jaime), Sommer Wadle (John), Linsey Ellender (Cayde), Drew Schaetz, Buddy Hughes (Jessica), Dillon Schaetz (Lindsey), Logan Bishop (Lori), and Larissa Maluski (CJ); and 13 great grandchildren with one more on the way; also, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.Donations may be made in Joyce's memory to the following: Bible Study Fellowship, 19001 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX 75258.Mentoring Program care of Friends of Partners in Prevention, P.O. Box 1952, Longview, TX 75606.Rader Funeral Home1617 Judson Rd., Longview, TX 75601(903) 753-3373Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Indonesia 3rd President B.J. Habibie's US$1B superblock in Batam Attracts Global Investors with the Launch of Luxury Erleseen Tower
BATAM, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2019--(PT. Pollux Barelang Megasuperblok) As Batam continues to transform itself from a manufacturing center into a international property and tourism hub, international investors will be buoyed with the launch of the ultra-luxurious Erleseen Tower …
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.