Lana Diane BirzerFebruary 4, 1965 - August 9, 2018Lana Diane Birzer, 53, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018 unexpectedly, at her residence.Lana was born in Waco, Texas on February 4, 1965, daughter of Barbara June (Cook) Killgore and Eugene Harold Barnes. Lana attended Valley Mills Elementary School, Valley Mills, Texas, Lott Grade School, Rosebud-Lott, Texas and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Dallas, Texas. She then attended Richland Community College, Dallas, Texas and University of North Texas, Denton, Texas. She attended First Presbyterian Church McPherson.Lana Diane Barnes was united in marriage to Shannon M. Birzer on December 31, 1993 in Marlin, Texas. The young couple established their first home together in Temple, Texas. This union was blessed with the birth of three children, Gabbi, Lauren and Sean.Through the years Lana worked as a homemaker and was a childcare provider for many years. Lana enjoyed spending time with her family and children, babysitting and she loved talking with her mom almost on a daily basis.She is survived by husband, Shannon Birzer, of McPherson, Kansas; children, Gabbi Birzer, of McPherson, Kansas, Lauren Birzer, of McPherson, Kansas and Sean Birzer, of McPherson, Kansas; her mother, Barbara Killgore, of Waco, Texas; brother, Terry Barnes and his wife, Teri, of Lorena, Texas; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and a host of friends.Lana was preceded in death by her father Eugene Barnes and stepfather John (Poppa) Killgore.Burial will be in Texas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 W. Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
