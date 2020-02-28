Vera Ann BiltonAugust 28, 1949 - Feb. 25, 2020Vera Ann Bilton passed away February 25, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sat, Feb. 29, at Mt. Siani B.C. Viewing Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Vera Bilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

