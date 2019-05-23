Camille BillingtonMay 5, 1928 - May 22, 2019Camille Louise Stevens Renner-Billington passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Graveside Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Jabo Rubin and Colten Renner officiating.Camille was born May 5, 1928, in San Antonio, Texas, to Roy and Mamie Stevens. Camille was educated at Texas Tech University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture and Animal Husbandry in 1949. She was a member of the Sew What's Club and Junior Shakespeare Club. She was a life-long Christian Science member.She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Kenneth "Bob" Renner and William A. Billington; daughter-in-law, Karen Hansen Renner; grandsons, Kristopher Renner, and Coyote "Cody" Rooster Renner; and stepson, Bradly Billington.She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Lee Renner and wife, Sandra, and Mark Steven Renner and wife, Dianne; grandchildren: Krissy Renner Daily and husband, David, and sons, Garity and Gavin Daily; Jessica Renner Cates and husband, Jordan; Colten Renner; Candie Renner Bainton and husband, Scott, and son, Bradyn Teat and daughter, Scarlett Bainton; Yasha Jenkins-Pierce and husband, Paul, and daughter, Erin; Michie Smith and wife, Christy, and sons, Caleb and Trae, and daughters, Carson and Gracelyn; granddaughter-in-law, Audrey Renner and daughters, Malorie, Sarah and Hannah; great-granddaughter, Kristal Rose Renner and husband, Cory Boyter; and great-great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Rose Boyter.The family would like to thank the management and staff at Arbor House, Brazos House, and Providence Hospice for their care and thoughtfulness.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
