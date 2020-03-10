July 16, 1935 - Feb. 28, 2020 Lula Kilgore Billings, 84, passed away on February 28, 2020, surrounded by family. Services will be held privately for immediate family. Lu was born in Waco and was very involved in her community. She was President of South Western International Training Services and of Billings Real Properties. She was Director of the Small Business Development Center program at McLennan Community College. Lu was a founder and charter member of Central Texas Women's Alliance and held a deep commitment to women business owners. Lu was an active member of the Red Hat Society and a volunteer for historic homes and museum. She had a passion for traveling, gardening, and reading. Lu was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Rex; and her brother, Terry Mac Kilgore of Dallas. Lu is survived by two daughters, Trecia Pinchefsky and husband, Neil, of Washington, and Terri Segal of Waco; and her son, Allan Tremar and wife, Michelle, of Las Vegas, Nevada. Lu will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Derek Huffman, Melissa Huffman, Cody Hansen, and Laura Ashley Strom; and her great-grandchildren, Dominic Huffman, Kayla Huffman, Lilly Nieves, Keegan Strom, and Emma Strom. In lieu of flowers, Lu requested that donations be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue at 6321 Airport Road, Waco, TX 76708. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

