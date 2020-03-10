July 16, 1935 - Feb. 28, 2020 Lula Kilgore Billings, 84, passed away on February 28, 2020, surrounded by family. Services will be held privately for immediate family. Lu was born in Waco and was very involved in her community. She was President of South Western International Training Services and of Billings Real Properties. She was Director of the Small Business Development Center program at McLennan Community College. Lu was a founder and charter member of Central Texas Women's Alliance and held a deep commitment to women business owners. Lu was an active member of the Red Hat Society and a volunteer for historic homes and museum. She had a passion for traveling, gardening, and reading. Lu was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Rex; and her brother, Terry Mac Kilgore of Dallas. Lu is survived by two daughters, Trecia Pinchefsky and husband, Neil, of Washington, and Terri Segal of Waco; and her son, Allan Tremar and wife, Michelle, of Las Vegas, Nevada. Lu will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Derek Huffman, Melissa Huffman, Cody Hansen, and Laura Ashley Strom; and her great-grandchildren, Dominic Huffman, Kayla Huffman, Lilly Nieves, Keegan Strom, and Emma Strom. In lieu of flowers, Lu requested that donations be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue at 6321 Airport Road, Waco, TX 76708. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Bounty hunter known as 'Cowboy' charged with sexual assault
-
Magnolia 'deconstruction' of historic church draws preservationist criticism
-
Mike Copeland: Topgolf building permit; Coronavirus; Bare Arms relaunch; JCPenney traffic
-
Waco man on parole for drunken driving indicted after 8th DWI arrest
-
Mike Copeland: Work begins on Magnolia's hotel downtown; Bealls' new name; old Chili's may be razed
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.