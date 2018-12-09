Noma D. BilesAug. 21, 1836 - Dec. 6, 2018Noma D. Biles, 82, of Waco, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018 in Woodway, Texas. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco, with Pastor Ronnie Holmes officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Noma was born in Mexia, TX to Curtis and Margaret (Wood) Cannon on August 21, 1936. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Noma owned and operated her pet grooming business for 40+ years. She enjoyed movies, reading, country music, spending time with family, making porcelain dolls, and most of all her pets.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Biles; sons, Steve, George, and Kenneth Biles; daughter, Karen Lytle; sister, Melba Lankford; brothers, Tommy Tagoris, Johnny Berry and Eddie Cannon.Survivors include her son, Robert Biles and wife, Bernadette; daughters, Connie Eaton and husband, Steve, and Cathy Taylor and husband, Greg; 22 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; daughter-in-laws, Cindy and Robin Biles; brother, Roger Berry; numerous nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
