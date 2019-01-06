Maureen Ann BilbreyJune 28, 1949 - Dec. 30, 2018Maureen Ann Bilbrey, 69, of Waco, passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018, at her residence. Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit.She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Denise Watson.Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Keith Bilbrey, Sr. of Waco, TX; children, Keith Bilbrey, Jr. and wife, Rebecca, of Waxahachie, TX, Christopher Bilbrey and wife, Kimberly, of Coconut Creek, FL, and Kelley Gipson and husband, Jeremiah, of Waco, TX; grandchildren, Morgan Bilbrey, Samantha Bilbrey, Carson Bilbrey, Jacob Gipson, and Jackson Gipson; sisters, Donna Ames and husband, Roger, of Quincy, MA, and Maryellen Slattery and husband, Duane, of Holbrook, MA; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to Providence Hospice, Father Tom Rardin, Connie Galloway, and Holly and Parker Lockhart.In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Providence Hospice or The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
