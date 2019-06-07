John Robert BighamSept. 4, 1942 - June 4, 2019John Robert Bigham, 76, of China Spring, entered Heaven's gates, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Waco. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors, with Pastor Larry Krueger officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.