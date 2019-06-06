John Robert BighamSept. 4, 1942 - June 4, 2019John Robert Bigham, 76, of China Spring, entered Heaven's gates on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Waco. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors, with Pastor Larry Krueger officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, at the funeral home.Mr. Bigham was born on September 4, 1942, in Milford, Texas, to Robert Edward and Beatrice (Yates) Bigham. He married Martha Johnson on May 6, 1961 in Waco and they celebrated over 58 wonderful years together. Mr. Bigham was an avid hunter and Bass fisherman. He loved spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren. Mr. Bigham owned and operated John Bigham Construction for over 30 years and retired in 1999. He was a member of St Paul Lutheran Church and served his country in the United States Marines.Preceding him in death were his parents; son, John Robert Bigham, Jr.; sisters, Ellner Alsup and Dorris Boatman; brother, Billy Bigham; and son-in-law, Philip Jackson.Survivors include his wife, Martha Bigham of China Spring; daughter, Cathy Jackson and Phillip Mefford of China Spring; grandchildren, John William Kitch, II and wife, Sarah Beth, Matilda Kay Jackson and fiancé, Logan Frederick, Tiffany Lynn Kitch, and Jose Acostavalle; great-granddaughter, Cecilia Joy Kitch; special family friend, John Kitch; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.Pallbearers are: John Kitch, Calvin Jonhson, Logan Frederick, Billy Nading, Larry Raborn, and Chris Williams.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
