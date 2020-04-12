Mary Jo Bielamowicz October 10, 1938 - April 8, 2020 Mary Jo Bielamowicz was born on October 10, 1938, and passed away on April 8, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Bielamowicz, married on July 4, 1957, for 62 years. She was preceded in death by her son, Martin Bielamowicz. She leaves behind to cherish her memory their three children, Rosemary Bielamowicz Wilganowski and husband, Dennis, Carl Bielamowicz; and two grandchildren, Anthony Wilganowski and Eric Wilganowski. Due to COVID-19 a private Rosary, Mass and Burial is planned for her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Bielamowicz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries