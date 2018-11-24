Doris BickerstaffJuly 27, 1929 - Nov. 23, 2018Doris Fern Jones Bickerstaff, 89, passed away November 23, 2018. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 25, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Doris was born July 27, 1929, in Marlin, Texas, to Richard and Lila Jones. She was the only daughter with three brothers and she outlived them all. On August 16, 1947, she was united in marriage to Leo Nolan "Jack" Bickerstaff, until his demise in 1999.She was a fiery redheaded beautician, who could perform miracles with her skillful hands and beautiful smile. All those who knew her loved her. She will be sorely missed.Doris is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Hern and husband, Luther; granddaughter, Laurie Rawls and husband, Mark; great-grandchildren, Chris and Brandi Rawls; and last, but not least, her great-great-grandchildren, Kaedynce and Jon-Scott.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
