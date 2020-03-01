Mary BezdekSept. 12, 1923 - Feb. 27, 2020Mary Bezdek, age 96, of West, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, in West. Memorial Services will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with Pastor Jeremy Beggs officiating.Mary was born September 12, 1923, in Tokio near West, the daughter of John and Sallie (Pechacek) Hejl. She attended schools in Ross and West. Mary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. She worked for Waco Chemical and B.L. Supply Company until retiring in 1999. Mary enjoyed baking and sewing, especially helping at Maggie's Fabric Patch making Czech costumes. She was known as a very humble person and enjoyed the simple things in life.Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Thomas Bezdek; a daughter, Kathy Sullivan; a brother, Bill Hejl; sisters, Irene Barton and Helen McDonald; and grandsons, Brad Sullivan and Jeff Bezdek.Survivors are several nieces and nephews including Bill Hejl and wife, Cathy, of Ross; Mark Hejl and wife, Lisa, of Aquilla; a close friend of family, Ken Lambert of Houston; and many other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ross Fire Department.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Mar 4
Memorial Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
2:00PM
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
