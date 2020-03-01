Mary BezdekSept. 12, 1923 - Feb. 27, 2020Mary Bezdek, age 96, of West, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, in West. Memorial Services will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with Pastor Jeremy Beggs officiating.Mary was born September 12, 1923, in Tokio near West, the daughter of John and Sallie (Pechacek) Hejl. She attended schools in Ross and West. Mary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. She worked for Waco Chemical and B.L. Supply Company until retiring in 1999. Mary enjoyed baking and sewing, especially helping at Maggie's Fabric Patch making Czech costumes. She was known as a very humble person and enjoyed the simple things in life.Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Thomas Bezdek; a daughter, Kathy Sullivan; a brother, Bill Hejl; sisters, Irene Barton and Helen McDonald; and grandsons, Brad Sullivan and Jeff Bezdek.Survivors are several nieces and nephews including Bill Hejl and wife, Cathy, of Ross; Mark Hejl and wife, Lisa, of Aquilla; a close friend of family, Ken Lambert of Houston; and many other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ross Fire Department.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 4
Memorial Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Memorial Service begins.
Photo Gallery
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.