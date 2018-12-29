Father Richard BeyerNov. 13, 1949 - Dec. 20, 2018Father Richard Beyer, 69, of Iowa City, IA passed away suddenly at his home December 20, 2018, following a brief illness.Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City, where the family will greet friends from 8:30 – 10:30 AM. Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula will be the Celebrant. Interment will be at a later date in the Priest's Circle, Mt. Calvary, Davenport, IA.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Beyer family to be distibuted to charities that were important to Father Beyer.For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.lensingfuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

