Margie Bevan
Nov. 4, 1938 - May 6, 2020
Marguerite Bevan, known to friends and family as "Margie", passed away on May 6, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Margie will be lovingly remembered by her children, Karen, Mike, Steve, Jimmy and Nancy. Margie will also be fondly remembered by her 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her three sisters, and their children. Margie enjoyed her church, sewing, playing the piano, and being with her family. Memorial service is yet to be determined.
