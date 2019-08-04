Cynthia Lou BettsMarch 14, 1936 - Aug. 1, 2019Cynthia Lou Wright Betts, 83, of Waco, TX passed away on Aug. 1, 2019. Graveside services will be 2pm, Sunday, Aug. 4 at Lindale City Cemetery, TX.She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 56 years, Charlie Benton Betts.Cynthia was a member of the First United Methodist Church and very active with the church's pre-school and mother's day out programs.She is survived by her sons, Bradley Betts and wife, Dora, and Bentley Betts; granddaughter, Brandi Betts Olivarez and husband, Josh; three great-grandchildren, Gavin, Chloe and Jackson.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.