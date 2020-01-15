James E. BettersFebruary 10, 1948 - January 6, 2020James E. Betters (veteran), 71, born in Waco, Texas, passed away January 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bean Massey Burge in Grand Prairie, Texas.Bean-Massey-Burge Funeral Home2951 S Belt Line Rd,Grand Prairie, TX 75052972-975-5000

