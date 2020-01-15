James E. BettersFebruary 10, 1948 - January 6, 2020James E. Betters (veteran), 71, born in Waco, Texas, passed away January 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bean Massey Burge in Grand Prairie, Texas.Bean-Massey-Burge Funeral Home2951 S Belt Line Rd,Grand Prairie, TX 75052972-975-5000
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Man held on $500,000 bond in injury to child case
-
Waco resident sentenced to 25 years in sexual abuse of young girl
-
Robber shot during smoke shop holdup sentenced to life in prison
-
Two indicted for capital murder in September death of Waco teen
-
Police identify pedestrian killed by 18-wheeler near mall
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.