Jana BethanyOct. 23, 1968 - May 18, 2019Jana Lee Bethany left this world for the next on May 18, 2019. A celebration of Jana's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, at The Backyard Stage & Grill (511 8th St, Waco, TX.) Performances will be by Chris Lowe and Amara and Garron Tankersley of Albuquerque's The Be Like Thats. Please wear bright colors and bling to honor her wishes, that nobody wear black. In lieu of flowers, Jana asked that people bring donations for local animal rescues.Please join us in remembering Jana by signing our guest book at www.fossfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

