Ryan BesedaJuly 16, 1988 - October 26, 2019Ryan Beseda, age 31, of Eddy, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Presque Isle, Maine. A Rosary will be recited 6:00 pm, Wednesday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am, Thursday, October 31, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbott, with The Rev. Stephen Nesrsta as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Fatima Cemetery in Abbott.Ryan was born July 16, 1988, in Waco, the son of Henry and Elsie (Dolezel) Beseda. He was a 2006 graduate of Bruceville-Eddy High School and a 2010 graduate of Texas A&M. He was a member of Boy Scouts Troop in Eddy and Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. Ryan was a nurse for FlexCare Medical Staffing and traveled around the United States for his job. He had a very generous heart and spent much of his time serving others. He also traveled many times to Guatemala on medical missions that helped the country's neediest population. Ryan enjoyed grilling outdoors for his family and friends and was always trying new recipes. His passion was his family and they will miss his infectious smile.Survivors include his parents, Henry and Elsie Beseda of Eddy; two brothers, Matthew Beseda and wife, Sunny, of Hubbard, and Jeffrey Beseda and wife, Whitney, of Richmond; nephews, Drake and Eli Beseda; nieces, Olivia and Evangeline Beseda; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.Memorial guestbook can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.

