Ben Roy BesedaJan. 8, 1951 - June 30, 2018Ben Roy Beseda, age 67, of Elm Mott, passed away, Saturday, June 30, 2018, after recently being diagnosed with cancer. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 5, 2018, at the West Brethren Church. Burial will follow at Presbyterian Cemetery near Penelope. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m., until service time Thursday, at the church.Ben was born, January 8, 1951, in Waco, son of the late W.H. and Anna (Zodrozna) Beseda. He was a 1970 graduate of Connally High School. He served his country with the United States Marine Corp. On September 29, 1973, he was united in marriage to Janice Waggoner in West. Ben was a lineman for Texas Power and Light, and a truck driver for Central Freight Line and for Wal-Mart before recently retiring. He was a faithful member of the West Brethren Church where he served as an Elder. Ben was a founding member of the West Cruizzers Car Club. He enjoyed working in his yard and doing woodwork. Ben constructed many swings, chairs, tables and planters. He loved watching "Gunsmoke" and other TV Westerns with his dog, Bella. But his favorite activity was driving his restored 1949 Ford F1 pickup and showing it at various Central Texas car shows, where he won several trophies. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Janice Beseda of Elm Mott; sons, Zack Beseda of Los Angeles, CA, and Cody Beseda and wife, Holly, of Round Rock; sisters, Dolores McCoy and husband, Jimbo, and Norma Spillman; grand dogs, Captain and Sasha; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Active pallbearers are Joe Medearis, Charlie Coker, Charles Billman, Jimbo McCoy, Mitch Tanner and Howard Somerfeld. Honorary pallbearers are Elders and the Men's Sunday School Class at West Brethren Church, West Cruizzers Car Club, and Central Freight Old Timers.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
