Darlene BertrandApril 17, 1937 - July 1, 2019Evelyn Darlene Hurst Bertrand passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Providence Hospice. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6, at Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Durham officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Darlene was born on April 17, 1937, in Waco, Texas, to Evelyn Frazier and Arthur Hurst. She was a child filled with joy and sunshine, and she remained like that throughout her entire life. She graduated from LaVega High School in 1955, where she was a twirler and Band Sweetheart. She was married for 48 years to her life-long love, Roy Brown Bertrand, Jr., and they had two daughters, Jennifer and Kathleen. Darlene was the epitome of the perfect wife and mother. She was a homemaker by choice and was blessed by the Lord with multiple talents. She played the piano beautifully, was an artist who created gorgeous pastel paintings and charcoal sketches, was an amazing cook and hostess, and she wrote hilarious poetry to family and friends. Darlene was also a talented seamstress who created beautiful clothing for her daughters throughout their lives. Her daughters considered her creations for their Barbie dolls to be the most wonderful of all. She was the most fun mother two daughters could ever have. They played beauty shop, held tea parties, and "rolled up the carpet" for dance parties to the music of Lawrence Welk every Saturday night. As her daughters grew up and had families of their own, she transferred her love and energies to her precious grandsons. She loved attending all their activities, spending time with them, and spoiling them.Her loving, generous, and dynamic nature led her to generously give of her time to serve others. She was a two time President and Lifetime Member of the Provident Heights PTA, a Room Mother for both daughters through 6th grade, President of the Potpourri Study Club, a member of the Junior and Senior Cotillion Boards, and a member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, where she served as a member of the Singing Saints, Internationals, and was a member of the Faith Sunday School Class.She was devoted to her family, friends, and her Lord, Jesus Christ. It could truly be said, "Her Children rise up and bless her." Proverbs 31:28She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Brown Bertrand, Jr.; parents, Arthur and Evelyn Hurst; sister, Shirley Barnes; brother, Ronnie Hurst, Sr.; and by her in-laws, Roy and Gladys Bertrand.Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer and husband, Jeff Heinz, of Waco; daughter, Kathleen and husband, Kyle Reeves, of Longview; brother-in-law, Dr. John D. Bertrand and wife, Andrea, of Dallas; sister-in-law, Wray Hurst of Waco; grandsons, Jason Reeves, Justin Reeves and wife, Lauren, of Longview, and Branson Heinz and wife, Patty, of Houston; special cousin, Joann Anderson of Waco; and a multitude of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends.Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. John Bertrand, Kyle Reeves, Jeff Heinz, Jason Reeves, Justin Reeves, and Branson HeinzMemorials may be made to Providence Hospice at 6700 Sanger Avenue, Waco TX 76710, Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 345, Waco TX 76703, or to the charity of their choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.